‘Get out!’ Australians defend pub against police trying to shut it down over COVID rules
The owners of Bar Wunder, a pub in the Australian state of Queensland, have been resisting the relentless attacks on their right to run their business. Earlier this year police tried to shut down a function being held at the bar, but many of the people present shouted for them to go.
Read the full story here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/australian-pub-owners-arrested-for-resisting-covid-mandates-destroying-their-business/
Lifesite News ClipsFebruary 4, 2022
