Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

GET READY: Divine Mercy comes right before Divine Justice | Fr. Chris Alar

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Divine Mercy is a devotion given to St. Faustina by Jesus to pray against abortion. It includes the Divine Mercy Chaplet, which Jesus gave to St. Faustina to pray against abortion, and the promise of complete forgiveness of all sins and the remission of temporal punishment due to sin on Divine Mercy Sunday — if one goes to confession and receives Holy Communion. Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, explains that Catholics must be intolerant and judgmental of anything contrary to the will of God, but not of the person, who is loved by God. 

Fr. Alar discussed with John-Henry Westen the importance of trusting in God’s mercy and the consequences of despair — including suicide, euthanasia, and abortion. He also discussed the Department of Justice’s recommendation of no punishment for a violent transgender person who attacked a Catholic Church, and the Church’s inability to ordain women due to the priest being “in persona Christi.” Viewers are encouraged to celebrate the Feast of Divine Mercy, and pray for the Church to stand against the radical leftist agendas.

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

April 13, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
0:55:28

GET READY: Divine Mercy comes right before Divine Justice | Fr. Chris Alar

Recent Videos
0:35:34

The most realistic depiction of Satan ever on film

Recent Videos
0:19:51

BREAKING: John-Henry Westen PERMANENTLY BANNED from YouTube

Recent Videos
0:39:29

'Mass of the Ages' controversy revisited - Total Latin Mass ban incoming?

Recent Videos
0:02:03

Watch: John-Henry Westen's heartfelt message for Easter 2023

Recent Videos
0:44:59

Prepare NOW: Demise of dollar dominance, living standard underway

Recent Videos
0:37:15

Marian devotion: The secret to protection, joy in a world full of chaos

Recent Videos
0:43:44

'Canceled priest' Fr. John Lovell warning: Pope Francis pushing pagan Mass

Recent Videos
1:02:47

New 18-year-old saint? High school senior with brain tumor Inspires THOUSANDS

Recent Videos
0:26:47

3 top stories | Fulton J. Sheen, NEW miracle, Dennis Prager's XXX beliefs

Recent Videos
1:02:01

Visionary priest Fr. Michele Rodrigue reveals end-times prophecy of the Antichrist

Recent Videos
0:44:53

Pilots strike back against United Airlines vax mandate with lawsuit

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...