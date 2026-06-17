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Giants pitcher reclaims the rainbow for God – and the media lost it

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The San Francisco Giants hosted Pride Night. Same-sex couples renewed vows on the field — in the presence of a drag queen. The national anthem was sung by an LGBTQ-affirming church. Rainbow colors celebrated everything except what the rainbow actually means. Then pitcher Landon Roupp stepped up.

He wrote Genesis 9:12-16 on his pride cap. The passage where God establishes the rainbow as the sign of His covenant with Noah — a promise never again to destroy the earth by flood. Roupp was reclaiming the rainbow for God. Not as a political statement. As a witness. As a warning.

The media came after him. He stood firm. “This is my faith. This is what I believe. Thank God in America, we’re able to stand by what we believe.”

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June 17, 2026

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