Global tensions are rising

The year 2024 may be a decisive moment in world history. As half the nations of the world prepare for elections, the specter of WWIII looms larger than ever. Threats of AI conflicts and other emerging wars, once dismissed as conspiracy theories, are becoming our stark reality. Will 2024 be the year humanity turns a corner toward peace, or the year we descend into global chaos?

June 19, 2024

