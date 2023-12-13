Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

'Global warming would save lives' | Gregory Wrightstone

Climate expert Gregory Wrightstone, Executive Director of the C02 Coalition, is exposing the lies of the climate change messaging dominating the mainstream legacy media.  As globalist elites and pro-climate change activists begin concluding their COP28 Meeting on the environment,  Wrightstone is sounding the alarm that the push to only green energy is harmful to humanity. As author of the new book, ‘A Very Convenient Warming,’ Wrightstone contends that ‘global warming would save lives.’ Watch now as LifeSIteNews Senior Correspondent Jim Hale sits one-on-one with Wrighstone and explores the truth behind the global warming agenda and what is really happening with the weather. 

 

December 13, 2023

