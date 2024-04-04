Globalism is Incompatible with Catholic Teaching: Here's Why

Moritz Scholtysik, chairman of the Institute for the Propagation of Catholic Social Teaching in Germany, tells LifeSite’s Andreas Wailzer that faithful Catholics must reject globalism because it ‘destroys’ the natural law principle of subsidiarity.

