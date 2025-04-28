Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Globalism vs. Nationalism: The political firestorm over Canada’s future

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

As tensions between the U.S. and Canada simmer with Donald Trump’s 51st state comment, a fierce political battle has erupted at home. Progressive leaders are weaponizing patriotism to defend abortion, LGBTQ rights, and globalist policies — the fate of the election tonight could be the turning point for Canada.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/did-trump-just-spark-a-canadian-political-crisis/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

April 28, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
5:46

Globalism vs. Nationalism: The political firestorm over Canada’s future

Recent Videos
3:02

Heaven’s warning? Antichrist now controls world leaders

Recent Videos
4:13

The coming reign of the Antichrist approaching?

Recent Videos
3:47

Betrayal foretold? Luz de Maria’s end-time prophecy

Recent Videos
3:48

Is Tucker Carlson becoming Catholic?

Recent Videos
2:10

Antichrist NAMED?! Prophecy points to global chaos

Recent Videos
4:47

Trump’s vision for Canada | 51st state or failed state?

Recent Videos
3:58

War over peace: Netanyahu’s political gamble EXPOSED

Recent Videos
2:42

Trump in Israel's pocket? | How Netanyahu benefits from Gaza’s destruction

Recent Videos
3:36

Netanyahu prolonging war for power? Corruption exposed

Recent Videos
3:32

Why Zelensky & globalists fear Trump

Recent Videos
2:35

Was Pope Benedict XVI forced out? The Deep State’s role

Comments

1 Comments

    Loading...