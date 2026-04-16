Globalist plot that removed Benedict: SWIFT, NSA spying & US intel exposed | Liz Yore
The John-Henry Westen ShowSee More
Pope Benedict XVI did not simply resign. He was removed by a coordinated globalist operation involving U.S. intelligence, financial pressure through the SWIFT system, and a “Catholic Spring” designed to reshape the Church from within.
Liz Yore joins John-Henry Westen to lay out the evidence. WikiLeaks cables reveal U.S. State Department interest in undermining Benedict’s leadership. NSA surveillance targeted Vatican communications. Financial institutions were weaponized to pressure a pope who stood in the way of mass migration, normalized China relations, and the secularizing agenda sweeping Western institutions.
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April 16, 2026
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