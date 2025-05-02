Globalists are TARGETING the Conclave: Infiltration Complete?!

From Cardinal Parolin’s ties to Rabbi Shmuley to Cardinal Zuppi’s reported links to Masonic figures, disturbing efforts by globalist and interfaith elites to influence the conclave seem to be on the rise. Beyond Rome, the global order is cracking. Elites like Tony Blair and Mark Carney push digital ID and speech controls to maintain dominance, even as their net zero narrative collapses. Civil unrest grows in Israel. Censorship tightens under anti-Christian pretexts. And yet—truth is breaking through. The Church and the world stand at a crossroads. The question is: who will lead, and whom will they serve?

