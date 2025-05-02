Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Globalists are TARGETING the Conclave: Infiltration Complete?!

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

See More

From Cardinal Parolin’s ties to Rabbi Shmuley to Cardinal Zuppi’s reported links to Masonic figures, disturbing efforts by globalist and interfaith elites to influence the conclave seem to be on the rise. Beyond Rome, the global order is cracking. Elites like Tony Blair and Mark Carney push digital ID and speech controls to maintain dominance, even as their net zero narrative collapses. Civil unrest grows in Israel. Censorship tightens under anti-Christian pretexts. And yet—truth is breaking through. The Church and the world stand at a crossroads. The question is: who will lead, and whom will they serve?

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

May 2, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Globalists are TARGETING the Conclave: Infiltration Complete?!

Recent Videos
38:37

Conclave 2025: The Church’s fate is on the line with next pope

Recent Videos
42:35

Francis is gone. Who will the conclave choose next?

Recent Videos
30:13

Death of a Pope, resurrection of the Church? | Conclave crossroads

Recent Videos
32:16

Trump PRAISES Easter Mass! Canadian PM Communion SCANDAL

Recent Videos
41:21

LGBTQ child MUTILATION for profit EXPOSED | Doctor explains

Recent Videos
28:47

Pope Francis CAUGHT replacing faithful bishops with progressives | What you need to know

Recent Videos
35:04

Cardinal McCarrick BETRAYED us | Frank Pavone

Recent Videos
41:42

Satanic ritual at German soccer game? | Church leaders silent

Recent Videos
24:05

Catholics STOOD UP against satanists at Kansas capitol

Recent Videos
29:08

Did Trump just spark a Canadian political crisis?

Recent Videos
32:14

End times prophecies the Church fathers revealed

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...