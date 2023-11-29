Globalists cannot stand against truth, faith, & power of God

LifeSiteNews journalist Maike Hickson outlined the need to remain steadfast in charity and faith as the Catholic Church confronts its ideological enemies from both without and within the Church. Hickson reminds the faithful that the devil is actively at work causing division within the Catholic Church, using various crises to destroy unity and confuse the faithful. Watch now as Hickson describes some of the best examples of charity being set at the highest levels of the Catholic Church — notably the examples of Cardinal Gerhard Müller and Bishop Athanasius Schneider —and how faithful Catholics should imitate these brave men during the era of confusion.

