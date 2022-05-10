LifeSite will be on the ground at the Canadian March for Life on Thursday, May 12
Globalists have spelled out their plan to use the Ukraine conflict to impose one-world government

John-Henry shows how the very words of globalists speaking at the World Government Summit 2022 demonstrate a clear intention to use the Russia-Ukraine conflict as a springboard for ushering in world government.

The John-Henry Westen ShowMay 10, 2022

