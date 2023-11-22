Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Globalists using 'satanic semantics' to push New World Order agenda

Veteran Catholic educator Lucy Rivers Patier presented a critical message at LifeSiteNews 2023 Rome Life Forum, describing how the globalist language of the New World Order is inspired by Satan and being used to create the ‘diabolic disorientation’ that is sweeping the world. Patier explains that the globalists seeks to transfix the world population toward their New World Order through the use of mind-numbing language designed to confuse. Tune in now for an inside look on how to solidify yourself against the globalist regime — the New World Order, One World Religion, and The Great Reset — and discover how the Word of God revealed in Sacred Scripture and the Holy Eucharist will be our greatest weapons for Truth.

November 22, 2023

