God allows evil to spread so that the Church can be purified

Donate to help Mother Miriam find a new home in the Diocese of Salina: https://www.lifefunder.com/DOMMOIH

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=mml_Churchpurify

In this episode, Mother Miriam says that while there may be evil around the world, every person must work to not separate themselves from God's love, and to do so by avoiding the seven vices.

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page: http://FB.com/mothermiriamlive

Subscribe to Mother Miriam Live at: http://bit.ly/submml