‘God is faithful’: Doug’s powerful story from gay lifestyle to pro-family fighter

“As promised, God is faithful.”
In this week's episode, Rebekah and Clare are joined by Doug Mainwaring, LifeSite’s US Bureau Chief.
Doug talks about his very interesting life and the road back to his faith. He delves deep into his life on the fast lane- from flying first class all over the world, hanging with celebrities and the DC elite, and living a homosexual lifestyle-to now working endlessly defending truth, marriage, and the family.
Doug also gives us a commentary on what feels like a losing battle on the LGBTQ+ agenda.
Please remember to take our survey to let us know what you want to hear! It takes less than 5 minutes. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KLV3H7R
Click here to receive email updates from the Ladies. We promise not to spam. Just friends spreading some love your way. http://eepurl.com/hr7i_X
Please feel free to reach out to us anytime at [email protected]. If you’d like to reach Doug or any of our other guests, please use the same email address and we will be glad to pass it on to them.
Until next week.
Lots of love,
The Ladies
Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.
LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.
Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).
LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.
Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.