Godless Modernism has taken over the world: Candace Owens' husband

George Farmer, the husband of Candace Owens, gave a talk at LifeSite’s Rome Life Forum in Kansas City last month discussing the dangers of modernism and the subtle ways this new, godless religion has infiltrated our society and taken over the minds of many Catholics.

November 12, 2024

