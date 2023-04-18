God's Glory REVEALED in New Christendom College Chapel

Catholic historian Dr. Warren H. Carroll started Christendom College with a mission “to restore all things in Christ” — by forming and educating a new wave of Catholic evangelists. This New Evangelization would restore the lukewarm Christian world — and bring God’s glory to all those who have never heard the fullness of the truth. Christendom College now serves as one of the hallmark universities for the New Evangelization, sending thousands of well-formed Catholics into the world to combat some of the biggest threats of our time: the New World Order, the Great Reset, the One World Religion, and so much more.

To better spread the New Evangelization, Christendom College is now revealing its brand-new gothic style chapel, Christ the King Chapel. LifeSiteNews Senior Correspondent Jim Hale reported directly from Christendom College for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Christ the King Chapel, marking the beginning of the next chapter in Christendom College’s evangelical movement.

