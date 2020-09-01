Google is spying on your private conversations, manipulating search results: researcher

Dr. Robert Epstein is a dyed in the wool liberal Jewish Democrat but he believes the four major tech giants have become too dangerous for our democracy. He thinks the massive amount of surveillance, censorship, and manipulation carried out by the likes of Google is a threat to free speech and personal autonomy. "Do we want a private company that's not accountable to the public, any public anywhere in the world to deciding to to be deciding what 2.5 billion people around the world can or cannot see?" he asks.