Gossip is spiritual murder – The sin too many Catholics ignore

The Mother Miriam Show

The Mother Miriam Show

Mother Miriam delves into the spiritual dangers of both sinful speech and sinful silence. Drawing from Scripture and a historic sermon, she reveals how gossip is not just a bad habit — but a grave sin that wounds souls. She also warns against the moral failure of staying silent when truth must be defended. Challenging Catholics to examine their words, she highlights the sacred duty to speak with courage, charity, and faithfulness to Christ. Discover why confession, repentance, and intentional speech are vital for a life that truly honors God.

March 27, 2025

