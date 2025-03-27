Gossip is spiritual murder – The sin too many Catholics ignore

Mother Miriam delves into the spiritual dangers of both sinful speech and sinful silence. Drawing from Scripture and a historic sermon, she reveals how gossip is not just a bad habit — but a grave sin that wounds souls. She also warns against the moral failure of staying silent when truth must be defended. Challenging Catholics to examine their words, she highlights the sacred duty to speak with courage, charity, and faithfulness to Christ. Discover why confession, repentance, and intentional speech are vital for a life that truly honors God.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten