Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Government Overreach and the China Surveillance Model | Insights from Reggie Littlejohn

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Reggie Littlejohn explains the growing concern over digital IDs and how they could be used as a pretext for government overreach.

Drawing parallels with China’s social credit system and the potential dangers of a digital identity system. Leading to possible unprecedented surveillance and control. Systems are already being rolled out in various countries, highlighting the risks to privacy, freedom, and individual rights.

Learn valuable insights on how digital IDs could shape our future and what we can do to protect our freedoms!

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

November 28, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Government Overreach and the China Surveillance Model | Insights from Reggie Littlejohn

Recent Videos
2:37

Accusations of arson: the planned parenthood fire investigation

Recent Videos
4:47

Bishop Strickland is INSPIRING faithful Catholics around the world

Recent Videos
3:54

Why kids belong at Mass

Recent Videos
3:16

Bishop Strickland prays for truth and leadership | A call for faith and humility

Recent Videos
3:37

Australia's free speech crackdown: Monica Smit speaks out

Recent Videos
5:33

How families foster vocations

Recent Videos
7:25

Pope Pius XII’s one word after his Fatima vision: ‘Apostasy’

Recent Videos
3:46

Breaking the stacked deck: what cardinals SHOULD be

Recent Videos
2:37

Is Pope Francis making Catholics lose the faith?

Recent Videos
4:51

How to combat the GLOBAL epidemic of trans victimhood

Recent Videos
3:35

Hidden dangers of trans ideology | How it harms children and families

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...