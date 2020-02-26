Gov’t kidnapping part 1: the reality of Norway stealing 4-5 kids a day

Imagine living in constant fear of your child or children being taken from you. This is a constant reality now in Norway. Child removals have increased by 70% in the last few years with 4 to 5 children being removed from their homes EVERY DAY.

Today, we’re taking an inside look into this serious issue affecting Norwegian families. In this episode of The Van Maren Show, Bjorn Korf an activist trying to fight these injustices joins Jonathon Van Maren to discuss what is happening inside Norway. The nightmarish stories he shares are heartbreaking, but can't be ignored.

Stay tuned for part II coming on Friday. Hear from an American mother whose 3 kids have been held by the Norwegian government for almost a year without explanation.