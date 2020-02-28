Gov’t kidnapping part 2: A mom’s worst nightmare, losing her children to the government

When Natalya’s husband got a job in Norway and the family decided to move from Georgia to Norway, they never could have imagined their children would be kidnapped by the Norwegian government. Despite being investigated and cleared of charges on multiple occasions, Natalya and her husband haven’t seen their kids in months.

Today, we’re taking a personal look at how Norway’s child welfare services are tearing apart families. In this episode of The Van Maren Show, the second part of our series on Norway, Natalya Shutakova joins Jonathon to speak about the nightmare she and her husband are experiencing having their three children removed by the Norwegian child welfare services.