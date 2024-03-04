GRAPHIC: LGBT Parade Targets Children

The LGBT agenda was never going to leave children alone. Watch this graphic footage of an LGBT parade involving children, and never forget that the LGBT movement was always going to target our youth.

Watch the full episode of Faith and Reason which also analyses the odd case of Pope Francis’ atheist advisor. What could Pope Francis be doing with an advisor that does not believe in God?

Watch now: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/popes-atheist-advisor-enraged-tucker-and-putin-post-op-and-taylor-swifts-super-bow/

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com



SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten