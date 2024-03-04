GRAPHIC: LGBT Parade Targets Children
The LGBT agenda was never going to leave children alone. Watch this graphic footage of an LGBT parade involving children, and never forget that the LGBT movement was always going to target our youth.
Watch the full episode of Faith and Reason which also analyses the odd case of Pope Francis’ atheist advisor. What could Pope Francis be doing with an advisor that does not believe in God?
Watch now: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/popes-atheist-advisor-enraged-tucker-and-putin-post-op-and-taylor-swifts-super-bow/
