GRAPHIC: Pro-Life Warriors Combat the Bloodshed of Abortion

This could be graphic, Pro-Life warriors are combating the bloodshed of abortion. To many, the word ‘abortion’ has lost its awful meaning, but two Catholic women are leading the way in showing others the horrible reality of the deadly practice.

Now dedicating their entire lives to pro-life prayer and counseling work outside the ‘killing places’ where these murders occur. Sisters Immolatia and Adriana are so steadfast in their witness to the agony of these aborted children, that they have established a rule of life and are praying for a bishop to accept and guide them in their efforts to start a religious order dedicated to the charism of pro-life work.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/facing-the-killing-places-two-women-commit-their-lives-to-ending-abortion/

June 8, 2023

