The Van Maren Show

Grassroots efforts in Europe are creating a pro-life culture: Austrian activist

Austrian pro-life activist Manuela Steiner joined Jonathon on today's episode of The Van Maren Show to discuss her country's COVID restrictions, mass protests, and her work for ProLife Europe.

The Van Maren ShowJanuary 12, 2022

The Van Maren Show

