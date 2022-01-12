Grassroots efforts in Europe are creating a pro-life culture: Austrian activist
Austrian pro-life activist Manuela Steiner joined Jonathon on today's episode of The Van Maren Show to discuss her country's COVID restrictions, mass protests, and her work for ProLife Europe.
The Van Maren ShowJanuary 12, 2022
About the Show
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
Recent VideosSee More
-
Grassroots efforts in Europe are creating a pro-life culture: Austrian activist
-
Screen-addicted Millennials are ill-equipped for adulthood, professor warns
-
How one activist is using education and science to combat the internet’s ‘porn plague’
-
How Christian conservatives shaped Canada's pro-life movement
-
Cancel culture ignores history: Victimizing people destroys civilization