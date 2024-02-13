Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Growing close to God during financial uncertainty

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

Drew Mason, precious metals expert and managing partner of St. Joseph Partners, observes that the Holy Spirit is leading many to God as the world economy destabilizes. Immense losses in commercial real estate threaten to roil the banking sector. Mason asserts, nonetheless, that the most important asset for mankind is God’s grace — and argues that financial peace can be found in the physical ownership of precious metals. Watch this episode now and take action to create safe havens of prayer and financial stability for your family before the economy reaches a breaking point.

February 13, 2024

