Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother MiriamMother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!

To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.

Growing in our faith, Gods revelation to man

Wed Jan 29, 2020 - 4:58 pm EST

In This Episode

Watch Mother Miriam's Live show from 1.29.2020. Mother continues her series reading from The Catechism Explained. Today, Mother focuses on Gods revelation to man and how it shapes our faith.

