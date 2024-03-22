Harrison Butker critiques Cardinal Dolan. Bishop Schneider puts Pope Francis on notice

NFL kicker and Super Bowl champion Harrison Butker and Bishop Athanasius Schneider are two of the latest voices critiquing the unacceptable infiltration of the LGBT agenda into the Catholic Church. Butker has taken a “hard stance” on Cardinal Timothy Dolan for his handling of the scandalous and sacrilegious “transgender funeral” held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.

Meanwhile, Bishop Schneider observes how Pope Francis and the Vatican have engaged in “mental gymnastics” to endorse the so-called blessing of homosexual couples. The situation in the Catholic Church is only aggravated more by President Joe Biden’s invitation of pro-LGBT Fr. James Martin to the White House.

The culture of death must not be permitted to make further gains. Watch now and join the fight for life, faith, family and freedom in this new episode of Faith and Reason.

