Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Harvard-trained MD: Globalists are using COVID-19 to ‘crush the spirit’ of mankind

Wed Apr 14, 2021 - 9:38 am EST

In This Episode

Dr. Peter Breggin believes that what's going on with COVID-19 is similar to what took place in Germany in the 1930s and in America during the 1770s. Recently, he wrote a new book that connects all the dots on the coronavirus. It’s titled COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL