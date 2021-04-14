Harvard-trained MD: Globalists are using COVID-19 to ‘crush the spirit’ of mankind
Wed Apr 14, 2021 - 9:38 am EST
In This Episode
Dr. Peter Breggin believes that what's going on with COVID-19 is similar to what took place in Germany in the 1930s and in America during the 1770s. Recently, he wrote a new book that connects all the dots on the coronavirus. It’s titled COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey.
Share this article
Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.
LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.
Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).
LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.
Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.