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Has Leo Gone TOO FAR? Pope Leo Calls Mosque "Holy Place of God"

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Pope Leo visited a mosque and called it a “holy place of God.” Can you imagine Pope Benedict saying that? Pope Pius XI? The question writes itself: has the papacy finally gone too far?

John-Henry Westen examines a growing pattern that has left traditional Catholics stunned. The same pope who participated in a Pachamama ritual in 1995 now calls a mosque, a place that denies the divinity of Christ, a holy place of God. The same pope who walked a pregnant migrant through an open border symbol at Lampedusa now stands silent as ecumenical dialogue morphs into something unrecognizable.

The consequences are not abstract. Pope Leo’s public embrace of Anglican leader Sarah Mullally has already been used to advance legal arguments for women’s ordination. His mosque visit sends a message that Islam and Catholicism are somehow equal, a message that contradicts centuries of Church teaching.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/leo-xivs-meeting-with-female-archbishop-earns-lawsuit-anthony-stine/

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August 4, 2026

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