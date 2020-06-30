Podcast Image

Having true reverence for the Holy Eucharist

Tue Jun 30, 2020 - 12:21 pm EST

Watch Mother Miriam's Live aired on 6.30.2020. In today’s episode, Mother speaks about the importance of true reverence for the Holy Eucharist. She continues speaking about the reasons to receive Holy Communion only on the tongue and how our loss of reverence for the Blessed Sacrament needs to be solved.

