He lived as a woman, then found happiness and truth in Jesus Christ

Thu Jun 10, 2021 - 8:39 am EST

John-Henry interviews Billy Burleigh, a biological male, who experienced gender dysphoria and underwent gender transition surgery twice, but eventually discovered that only God can give true joy. Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/he-lived-as-a-woman-then-found-happiness-and-truth-in-jesus-christ
 

