Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Heartfelt Plea to Pope Leo XIV: RESTORE The TRUTH!

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

The appointment of Msgr. Renzo Pegoraro as head of the Pontifical Academy for Life has raised serious concerns, especially given his past support for contraception and assisted suicide. For Catholics hoping Pope Leo XIV would mark a new era of moral clarity, this could feel like a step backward, but all is not lost. John-Henry Westen lays out the facts, then turns to hope, urging the Holy Father to reclaim the pro-life mission of the Church with courage and conviction. The world is watching!

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

May 29, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Heartfelt Plea to Pope Leo XIV: RESTORE The TRUTH!

Recent Videos
12:41

Dejection to HOPE | What caused my delayed embrace of Pope Leo

Recent Videos
41:35

U.K. BACKS DOWN on surrogacy ... for now

Recent Videos
6:51

The Gaza GENOCIDE they don’t want you to see: Jason Jones

Recent Videos
11:52

Holy See ambassador: The #1 thing Catholic fathers must do

Recent Videos
3:54

Ottawa March for Life 2025: THOUSANDS rise for the unborn!

Recent Videos
9:44

New Pope Leo XIV – Hints of hope and THE sign to watch for

Recent Videos
4:16

Rick Santorum: The Church needs a LION, not a politician

Recent Videos
5:56

Ed Pentin: What’s REALLY driving the next conclave

Recent Videos
4:07

A novena for a pope of restoration: Bishop Strickland prays for a pope to restore all things

Recent Videos
3:22

A novena for a pope of unity: Bishop Strickland prays for a pope who rejects false peace

Recent Videos
3:21

A novena for a pope of devotion: Bishop Strickland prays Marian revival

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...