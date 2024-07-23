Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Heartfelt Reflections on the Real Presence: Interviews from the National Eucharistic Congress

LSNTV

LSNTV

John-Henry Westen interviews attendees at the National Eucharistic Congress, capturing a wide range of heartfelt reflections on the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist. Throughout the video, various individuals share their personal experiences and deep spiritual insights, highlighting the profound significance of the Eucharist in their lives. Participants passionately express what the real presence means to them, discussing how it shapes their faith, strengthens their relationship with God, and brings a sense of peace and purpose to their daily lives.

July 23, 2024

