Heaven is only for those who pick up their Cross

The modern Church preaches God loves you. But without the cross, the message is hollow. Father Jeff Fasching delivers a heartfelt meditation on the love of God that many Catholics have lost the ability to feel, not because God has abandoned them, but because they have stopped looking at the cross.

“I have never felt that God doesn’t love me,” Fasching admits, even through tough times. But he knows many who have. Tragedy. Loss. Suffering that seems inexplicable. The temptation is to believe God is absent. The truth is the opposite: suffering is where Christ is closest.

The cross is the answer. Not as a symbol, but as the reality of a God who willingly endured the most humiliating, excruciating death imaginable, out of love. If you doubt that God loves you, look at the nails. Look at the agony in the garden. He showed us the way to heaven. It runs through suffering.

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