Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Heaven is only for those who pick up their Cross

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

The modern Church preaches God loves you. But without the cross, the message is hollow. Father Jeff Fasching delivers a heartfelt meditation on the love of God that many Catholics have lost the ability to feel, not because God has abandoned them, but because they have stopped looking at the cross.

“I have never felt that God doesn’t love me,” Fasching admits, even through tough times. But he knows many who have. Tragedy. Loss. Suffering that seems inexplicable. The temptation is to believe God is absent. The truth is the opposite: suffering is where Christ is closest.

The cross is the answer. Not as a symbol, but as the reality of a God who willingly endured the most humiliating, excruciating death imaginable, out of love. If you doubt that God loves you, look at the nails. Look at the agony in the garden. He showed us the way to heaven. It runs through suffering.

WATCH FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/most-people-are-choosing-hell-fr-fasching-on-the-churchs-silence-on-the-last-things/

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

June 26, 2026

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Heaven is only for those who pick up their Cross

Recent Videos

MLB pitchers defy Pride Month with Bible verses – and the DOJ is investigating

Recent Videos

The war on Catholic teaching: McElroy, Martin & the LGBT revolution at Georgetown

Recent Videos

Fr. Perricone's advice on enduring the purge of the Latin Mass

Recent Videos

Archbishop Viganò demands an audience with Pope Leo: 'I am not a schismatic'

Recent Videos

Pius XII's lost encyclical: The Sacrifice of the Mass they continue to attack

Recent Videos

Concelebration and procreation - Pius XII's document could have changed everything

Recent Videos

The cardinal, the cartel & the 90% cut: Guadalupe's corruption scandal

Recent Videos

Giants pitcher reclaims the rainbow for God – and the media lost it

Recent Videos

Bishops consecrating the U.S.? They must first repent!

Recent Videos

'Horizontally focused, eternally blind' – Fr. Altman's warning to the Synodal Church

Recent Videos

Why does everything feel so wrong now?

Comments

0 Comments

  1. Loading...