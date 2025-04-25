Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Heaven’s Warning? Antichrist Now Controls World Leaders

Argentinian mystic Luz de Maria shares chilling prophecies from her alleged visions of the Virgin Mary and Jesus—warning that the Antichrist is already influencing world leaders and shaping a godless global order. From end-time revelations to spiritual warfare, her messages urge urgent repentance and vigilance. Are we witnessing the rise of the final deception?

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/shocking-prophecy-revealed-the-antichrist-is-here/








April 25, 2025

Heaven’s Warning? Antichrist Now Controls World Leaders

