Heaven’s Warning? Antichrist Now Controls World Leaders
Most Viral MomentsSee More
Argentinian mystic Luz de Maria shares chilling prophecies from her alleged visions of the Virgin Mary and Jesus—warning that the Antichrist is already influencing world leaders and shaping a godless global order. From end-time revelations to spiritual warfare, her messages urge urgent repentance and vigilance. Are we witnessing the rise of the final deception?
WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/shocking-prophecy-revealed-the-antichrist-is-here/
U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews
****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
****
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
April 25, 2025
Comments