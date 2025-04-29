Hell is REAL, and many CHOOSE it | Monsignor Pope

Monsignor Charles Pope delivers a sobering warning: Hell is real, and ignoring its existence is harming the Church. Drawing from Scripture, tradition, and his new book The Hell There Is, Msgr. Pope explains how false mercy, presumption, and a trivialized view of God have emptied parishes and robbed souls of salvation. God respects human freedom — even when it leads to eternal separation from Him. Heaven and hell are real, with degrees of reward and punishment. Priests and bishops must recover the courage to preach the Four Last Things: death, judgment, heaven, and hell.

