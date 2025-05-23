Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Hell Is Real — Don't Stay Silent

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Monsignor Charles Pope issues a stark warning: downplaying or denying the reality of hell is spiritually dangerous and undermines the urgency of repentance. He challenges the popular but misleading claim that hell might be empty, reminding Catholics of Christ’s own words and the consistent teaching of the Church. To avoid confusion we must call for clarity, courage, and fidelity to the truth — because eternal souls are at stake.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/hell-is-real-and-many-choose-it-monsignor-pope/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

May 23, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Hell Is Real — Don't Stay Silent

Recent Videos
3:28

Babies or bio-waste? The dark cost of IVF

Recent Videos
5:07

The Antichrist: warnings from the early church

Recent Videos
4:24

A new dawn for the unborn or same old lies? | Trump's America

Recent Videos
3:52

Is Trump turning against Israel?

Recent Videos
5:20

From IVF to life: A doctor’s radical conversion

Recent Videos
5:46

Globalism vs. Nationalism: The political firestorm over Canada’s future

Recent Videos
3:02

Heaven’s warning? Antichrist now controls world leaders

Recent Videos
4:13

The coming reign of the Antichrist approaching?

Recent Videos
3:47

Betrayal foretold? Luz de Maria’s end-time prophecy

Recent Videos
3:48

Is Tucker Carlson becoming Catholic?

Recent Videos
2:10

Antichrist NAMED?! Prophecy points to global chaos

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...