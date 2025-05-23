Hell Is Real — Don't Stay Silent

Monsignor Charles Pope issues a stark warning: downplaying or denying the reality of hell is spiritually dangerous and undermines the urgency of repentance. He challenges the popular but misleading claim that hell might be empty, reminding Catholics of Christ’s own words and the consistent teaching of the Church. To avoid confusion we must call for clarity, courage, and fidelity to the truth — because eternal souls are at stake.

