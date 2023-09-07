HELP Maui Survivors | How YOU Can Help Jason Jones Today

Maui, Hawaii, is reeling from a devastating disaster due to inadequate planning, resulting in tragic loss of life and suffering. Meanwhile, Pope Francis is addressing climate change in his Laudato Si encyclical. The Maui tragedy underscores the urgency of climate action. Join us in aiding the Maui community and engaging in thoughtful discussions about sustainable solutions. It’s a moment to make a meaningful impact.

Help Jason Jones with the families of Maui here: https://www.lifefunder.com/hopeforhawaii

See the rest of this episode with more insight into the situation here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/maui-has-burned-but-pope-francis-plans-to-ignite-more-doctrinal-fire/

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten