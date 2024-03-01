Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Help Sr. Miriam Save Kenyan Children and Teens From Poverty

The slums of Nairobi, Kenya are being transformed into a well-spring of grace thanks to the efforts of Franciscan missionary Sr. Miriam Duggan and the support of LifeSiteNews viewers. Sr. Miriam Duggan is famed in Africa for her promotion of abstinence until marriage in the fight against AIDs and abortion. She has a special message of thanks for LifeSiteNews viewers, who have sponsored many of her students into technical training college in Nairobi.

It costs $600 to pay for one student’s college fees, so please consider supporting her work and donating any amount today at www.lifefunder.com/srmiriam

March 1, 2024

