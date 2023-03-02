The John-Henry Westen Show

Here is how children in Africa are recruited into homosexuality

In a shocking new interview, John-Henry Westen speaks with LifeSite D.C. Bureau Chief Doug Mainwaring — a former practicing homosexual — to finally reveal the money, supply, and demand behind the world’s oldest human industries: sex, slavery, and sin. 

FAITH-BASED PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUNDS ARE HERE! GET YOURS TODAY!

https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! 

https://give.lifesitenews.com

The John-Henry Westen ShowMarch 2, 2023

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The John-Henry Westen Show

About the Show

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More