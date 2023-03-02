Here is how children in Africa are recruited into homosexuality
In a shocking new interview, John-Henry Westen speaks with LifeSite D.C. Bureau Chief Doug Mainwaring — a former practicing homosexual — to finally reveal the money, supply, and demand behind the world’s oldest human industries: sex, slavery, and sin.
The John-Henry Westen ShowMarch 2, 2023
