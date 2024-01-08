Here is the worst of Cardinal Fernandez’ latest scandal – VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED
WARNING! Explicit language contained in report. A sexually explicit 1998 book by Victor Manuel Cardinal Fernández, in which he compares how the “particularities of men and women in orgasm also occur in some way in the mystical relationship with God,” has recently resurfaced. The work also downplays the immoral nature of homosexuality.
READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-scandalous-book-on-orgasms-surfaces-from-cardinal-fernandez/
