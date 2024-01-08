Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Here is the worst of Cardinal Fernandez’s latest scandal – VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED

WARNING! Explicit language contained in report. A sexually explicit 1998 book by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, in which he compares how the “particularities of men and women in orgasm also occur in some way in the mystical relationship with God,” has recently resurfaced. The work also downplays the immoral nature of homosexuality.

READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-scandalous-book-on-orgasms-surfaces-from-cardinal-fernandez/

