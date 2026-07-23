Here She Is: Catholic Teacher FIRED for Opposing Abortion
The John-Henry Westen ShowSee More
Sarah Lee Morse was a substitute teacher in Scotland. Students asked her repeatedly about abortion. She answered honestly: “As a faithful Catholic, I don’t agree with it. I don’t support it.” She acknowledged others disagreed. She redirected students to their work. She was dismissed the same day.
No warning. No opportunity to explain. Just termination for expressing a religious belief—in response to a question she did not initiate.
Morse is now pursuing a discrimination claim based on religious belief. She argues that students should be exposed to differing opinions, not indoctrinated into a single viewpoint. When a student pressed her on abortion in cases of rape, she responded: “I don’t think it’s right to punish a child for something bad that the parent did.”
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July 23, 2026
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