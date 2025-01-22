Here's how to 'porn-proof' your church and community

Secular political leaders seem more willing and able to tackle the issue of porn addiction than our priests and pastors. Why is that? And how should Christian communities tackle the issue? On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon speaks with Jacob Valk of Into the Light Ministries about how to “porn-proof” our homes, churches, and communities. Valk shares his unique insights on how we can actually keep our children, loved ones, and neighbors free from the scourge of porn addiction.

