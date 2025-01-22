Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Here's how to 'porn-proof' your church and community

The Van Maren Show

The Van Maren Show

See More

Secular political leaders seem more willing and able to tackle the issue of porn addiction than our priests and pastors. Why is that? And how should Christian communities tackle the issue? On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon speaks with Jacob Valk of Into the Light Ministries about how to “porn-proof” our homes, churches, and communities. Valk shares his unique insights on how we can actually keep our children, loved ones, and neighbors free from the scourge of porn addiction.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

January 22, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Here's how to 'porn-proof' your church and community

Recent Videos

Culture of death is rising across the West. How should pro-lifers fight back?

Recent Videos

'Anti-woke' atheists who oppose gender ideology are not our allies: here's why

Recent Videos

Social conservatives had notable successes in Canada this year

Recent Videos

Here's why Christian Heritage Month should be celebrated across Canada

Recent Videos

Pro-freedom Canadians should care more about who's a judge over who's a politician: here's why

Recent Videos

How leftists manipulate language to frame the debate on abortion, euthanasia, transgenderism

Recent Videos

How to raise pro-life children in a pro-abortion society

Recent Videos

3 challenges pro-lifers will face under a second Trump administration

Recent Videos

Why does the Trudeau government hate Canada's Christian heritage?

Recent Videos

Listen to these abortionists admit the sheer brutality of what they do

Recent Videos

Shocking evidence shows how pornography is poisoning souls around the world

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...