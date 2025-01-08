Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Here's how to read Sacred Scripture in a fruitful way
Mother Miriam LiveSee More
On this episode of Mother Miriam Live, Mother Miriam reads about the essence of Lectio Divina (“Divine Reading”) and answers listener questions about Jesus’ humanity, living a meaningful life, and more.
January 8, 2025
