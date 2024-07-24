Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Here's one major way we are harming belief in the Eucharist - and also the best way to receive

John-Henry addresses one of the largely ignored reasons for lack of belief in the True Presence of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, namely the refusal to implement canon 915 – ie to deny obstinate public sinners (read pro-abortion politicians) Holy Communion. In addition, he provides the best known preparation and thanksgiving for Holy Communion.

July 24, 2024

