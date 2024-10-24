Here's what 'Christ is King' REALLY means

Did you know that the Feast of Christ the King, celebrated near the end of November in the contemporary liturgical calendar, was originally celebrated at the end of October? The feast’s movement and what the feast itself has come to mean today tell us so much about the current state of the Church and the world.

In this episode, you will learn the original meaning of the Feast of Christ the King, what happened to it in the 1960s, and how these fundamental changes affected the meaning of the feast and the faith of Catholics worldwide. By the end of this show, you’re going to be shocked at what has happened.

