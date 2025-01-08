Here’s what Islam gets WRONG about martyrdom

On this episode of Faith and Reason, Deacon Keith Fournier continues describing his incredible reversion story from Marxist rebel to Catholic deacon. He discusses how he became a deacon, his work as a deacon, his time as a lawyer defending pro-life and pro-family clients, his service in Texas with Bishop Joseph Strickland, and more.

The panel also discussed the recent New Year’s terrorist attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas and a possible link between the events. Finally, the panel contrasted the Islamist perversion of martyrdom versus the Christian concept of martyrdom.

