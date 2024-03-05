Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Here’s what Trump needs to do to defeat the globalists

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

With the Supreme Court ruling that former President Donald Trump cannot be taken off state ballots, he remains the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination. While his record on life, faith, family and freedom is a mixed bag, what he has achieved for the values championed by LifeSiteNews has been remarkable. President Trump still contends that he wants to take down the “deep state” and the globalist cabal seeking a permanent stranglehold on our world. But to do that effectively and truly win, he needs the grace of conversion to the Catholic faith. Join John-Henry Westen as he prays for President Trump’s conversion to Catholicism and explains the dire need for sacramental grace in the epic battle between good and evil that is unfolding in our world. 

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

March 5, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
30:57

Here’s what Trump needs to do to defeat the globalists

Recent Videos
29:06

President Biden laughs while mother weeps at teen deaths from illegal fentanyl from Mexico

Recent Videos
1:47:10

OUTRAGE: Archbishop Cancels a Catholic Family Business

Recent Videos
39:16

One of the world's best pro-life apologists had a baby and it changed her life

Recent Videos
1:20:36

WARNING: We must stop the New World Order

Recent Videos
44:27

Exploring the thesis of the 'Ratzinger Code': Did Pope Benedict fake his resignation?

Recent Videos
21:10

Looking for an anti-woke adventure novel for your Catholic young adults? Try Catholic Joe Superhero

Recent Videos
22:33

Growing close to God during financial uncertainty

Recent Videos
48:52

Former lesbian: A priest's attempt to whitewash sin of homosexuality harmed me

Recent Videos
26:17

Child of sexual assault shares why he's thankful that his mother chose life

Recent Videos
30:16

Bishop Strickland calls out Rome for 'weaponized ambiguity' on women, homosexual blessings

Recent Videos
1:02:12

SPECIAL: Thomas More Society, John-Henry Westen on winning for life

Comments

1 Comments

    Loading...