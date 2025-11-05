Here’s why Trump is FIGHTING for Nigerian Christians | InFocus

President Donald Trump’s vow to go “guns blazing” in defense of persecuted Nigerian Christians highlights a brutal crisis the media continues to ignore, as over 100,000 Christians have been slaughtered by Boko Haram and other Islamic extremists since 2009, while Church officials like Cardinal Pietro Parolin downplay it as mere “social conflict.” Meanwhile, a growing generational shift occurs as Gen Z men embrace traditional faith and reject woke ideology. From Bill Gates walking back climate hysteria to Russia’s defense of the family, there seems to be a global pivot from elite lies toward moral clarity.

